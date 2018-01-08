CAT 2017 Result Declared; Three Non-Engineers Among 20 To Score 100 Percentile CAT 2017 Result was declared early on Monday, January 8, 2018 and score cards were made available on the official CAT 2017 website for download.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CAT Result 2017 Declared; 20 Score 100 Percentile Including Women New Delhi: CAT 2017 Result was declared early on Monday, January 8, 2018 and score cards were made available on the official CAT 2017 website for download. Candidates who appeared in the exam, were also informed about their individual overall percentile through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Following the trends from last year, this year too 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile this year. However, the trend stopped at precisely the number of candidates who scored 100 percentile and this year candidates from varying backgrounds have made it to the top spots.



Last year, all top 20 candidates with a 100 percentile were male and engineers. This year, though, two female candidates have scored 100 percentile and three non-engineers have made to the list.



As per the official press release from IIM Lucknow, a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in two shifts at test centres spread across 140 cities. The number of test takers this year was also the largest in last 3 years.



Now that the



More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.



Click here for more





CAT 2017 Result was declared early on Monday, January 8, 2018 and score cards were made available on the official CAT 2017 website for download. Candidates who appeared in the exam, were also informed about their individual overall percentile through SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Following the trends from last year, this year too 20 candidates have scored 100 percentile this year. However, the trend stopped at precisely the number of candidates who scored 100 percentile and this year candidates from varying backgrounds have made it to the top spots.Last year, all top 20 candidates with a 100 percentile were male and engineers. This year, though, two female candidates have scored 100 percentile and three non-engineers have made to the list.As per the official press release from IIM Lucknow, a total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in two shifts at test centres spread across 140 cities. The number of test takers this year was also the largest in last 3 years.Now that the CAT Result 2017 has been released, various IIMs will release their shortlist for subsequent process considering CAT score and other criteria. The shortlist will be released for selection process which will constitute of a Written Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). The list for selection process will be released by IIM Lucknow soon. Other IIMs are expected to follow suit. The selection process will be conducted during February - April. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.Click here for more Education News