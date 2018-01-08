CAT 2017 Result Declared; Know How To Download Score Card

IIM Lucknow has released the score card for candidates who appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017. Candidates would need their login id and password to login to their account and download their score card. CAT result is declared in the form of percentile score with 100 percentile being the maximum. CAT is conducted by IIMs for admission to post graduate management programmes at 20 IIMs. CAT scores are also used by non-IIM institutes such as MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, JBIMS Mumbai, FMS Delhi etc. CAT scores are valid for one year and can be downloaded from the website within a period of one year.
Highlights
- IIM Lucknow has released the result for CAT 2017.
- Approximately 2.31 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.
- CAT 2017 exam was held on November 26, 2017
How to check CAT 2017 Result?
CAT 2017 Score Card released @iimcat.ac.in
Step one: Go to official CAT 2017 website: www.iimcat.ac.in
Step two: Click on the link for CAT 2017 Score Card.
Step three: Enter your login id and password.
Step four: Click on Submit.
Step five: View and download your score card.
Last year, 20 students had scored 100 percentile in CAT 2016. The number of 100 percentile scorers this year remains to be seen.
