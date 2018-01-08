CAT 2017 Result Declared; Know How To Download Score Card CAT Result 2017 has been declared by IIM Lucknow. CAT 2017 score card is availabe for download on the official website.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT CAT 2017 Result Declared @Iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Check New Delhi: Highlights IIM Lucknow has released the result for CAT 2017. Approximately 2.31 Lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. CAT 2017 exam was held on November 26, 2017

How to check CAT 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official CAT 2017 website: www.iimcat.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for CAT 2017 Score Card.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: Click on Submit.

Step five: View and download your score card.



Last year, 20 students had scored 100 percentile in CAT 2016. The number of 100 percentile scorers this year remains to be seen.



CAT 2017: Result Declared; Will 99 Percentile Ensure A Call From An IIM



Now, the IIMs will begin the shortlisting process for selection rounds. The ensuing selection process comprises Academic Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI). Candidates are selected for selection rounds primarily on the basis of their CAT percentile and academic performance.



