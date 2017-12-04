CAT 2017: Exam Over; Will 99 Percentile Ensure A Call From An IIM The CAT 2017 exam was conducted on November 26, 2017. Now that the exam is over, the wait is on for the CAT 2017 results which would be out in January and will be followed by the selection processes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CAT 2017: Exam Over; Will 99 Percentile Ensure A Call From An IIM New Delhi: The CAT 2017 exam was conducted on November 26, 2017. Now that the exam is over, the wait is on for the CAT 2017 results which would be out in January and will be followed by the selection processes. The selection process is conducted separately by the IIMs and consists of a Written Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). Though IIMs have never revealed the cut off percentile, it is a common perception that only students who score 99+ percentile are shortlisted for WAT and PI by the older IIMs.



The older IIMs are the most coveted business schools, making their way to the top raking systems. These include IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta (the IIM A,B & C), IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, and IIM Shillong. It is believed that a studnets has to have 99+ percentile to get a call from one of these. Add to these the newer IIMs which total up the number of IIMs to 20. The newer IIMs, it is believed do not require 99+ percentile but still have high cut off.



Here we will address the question whether it is true that only 99 percentile scoring students get called for WAT and PI at the older IIMs? Do candidates with less than 99 percentile really not get interview calls from top IIMs? And does every candidate who score more than 99 percentile gets a call for interview?



The answer is plain No. The selection of



In sharp contrast to Vidit Garg's story, we have a quora user's story who despite having 99+ percentile could not get a call from IIM Ahmedabad. Although with the establishment of several newer IIMs the scenario has changed. However, the fact remains that scoring 99+ percentile is not enough for a call from the IIMs, reason being the varied shortlisting criteria.



Each IIM has a separate shortlisting criteria which may include a candidate's CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience, regional and gender diversity etc. There is a certain weightage assigned to each criteria based upon which the shortlist for interview and writing test. So even though someone scores 99+ percentile in CAT, they may not get a call because of their poor academic record.



