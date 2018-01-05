CAT 2017 Result: How To Download CAT Score Card @Iimcat.ac.in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 result can be downloaded from the official website for CAT 2017.

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 result can be downloaded from the official website for CAT 2017. This year the exam was conducted by IIM Lucknow. CAT is conducted by IIMs for admission to post graduate management programmes at 20 IIMs. CAT scores are also used by non-IIM institutes such as MDI Gurgaon, SPJIMR Mumbai, JBIMS Mumbai, FMS Delhi etc. CAT scores are valid for one year and can be downloaded from the website within a period of one year.



How to check CAT 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official CAT 2017 website: www.iimcat.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for CAT 2017 Result.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: Click on Submit.

Step five: View and download your score card.



