CAT 2017 Result: How To Download CAT Score Card @Iimcat.ac.in

How to check CAT 2017 Result?
Step one: Go to official CAT 2017 website: www.iimcat.ac.in
Step two: Click on the link for CAT 2017 Result.
Step three: Enter your login id and password.
Step four: Click on Submit.
Step five: View and download your score card.
The CAT 2017 score card must be kept carefully as it will be required when applying for selection process at management schools. The CAT score card will have overall scaled score of the candidates, scaled score in each section, overall percentile, and sectional percentile.
Commentsscaling and normalizing scores for a long time. The normalization is done in order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates who appeared for the exam. According to the official CAT 2017 website, "The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalization across different forms, the scores shall be further normalized across different sections."
Click here for more Education News