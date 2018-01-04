CAT 2017 Result Soon; IIM Selection Procedure To Begin In February

The CAT 2017 results will be released on the official website which is iimcat.ac.in. This year the exam was conducted by IIM Lucknow. After the results are released, students who appeared in the exam could download their score card from the official website by logging in to their candidate's profile.
The CAT score card is an important document which will be required at the time for further rounds of selection procedure. The IIMs conduct further rounds of selections and so do other management institutes.
IIMs primarily conduct two rounds - Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). While the old IIMs conduct their section process separately, the new IIMs conduct a Common Admission Process (CAP).
