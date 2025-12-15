Cat Survives 10-Minute Spin Inside Washing Machine In China, Internet Blames Owner

A cat named Jintiao in eastern China survived a 10-minute spin inside a running washing machine, escaping with only minor injuries, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The adventurous feline somehow climbed into the machine, and its owner was shocked to discover it inside while taking out clothes.

The incident was shared owner, whose social media account handle is @jiemodaxiaojie, on a Chinese social media platform. As per the report, the post went viral with more than 217,000 likes and 20,000 comments.

Jintiao was in the drum throughout the running programme, which lasted over 10 minutes. The cat's only visible injury was a bright red nose, while its fur was soaking wet.

The report mentioned that a follow-up video, posted two days later, showed Jintiao fully recovered, energetic and pawing at the camera as if nothing had happened. The incident sparked online debate. On one side, users slammed the owner for negligence, but many sympathised with the owner and offered safety tips for households with pets.

Veterinary experts warn that washing machines and other household appliances can be hazardous for pet animals. Similar incidents have resulted in severe injuries or fatalities. The experts suggest to always checking appliances before use.

Social Media Reactions

"When seeing her cat trapped in the washing machine for minutes, she did not check on him immediately or send him to hospital, but recorded a film of the cat, saying she was too scared to touch him. She should never be allowed to have a cat," one user said as quoted in the report.

"Maybe it was unwise to touch the cat not knowing if he suffered from internal injuries," another user wrote.

"Families with pets need to always check if they are hiding in the drum before using the washing machine," a third wrote.