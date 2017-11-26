CAT 2017: Read Exam Analysis, Review Here

CAT 2017 exam had three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
And it seems like, according to the feedback we see, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section was the most difficult one in the first slot of CAT 2017.
LR DI section be like "Bolo beta, kaunse IIM jaoge?😂" #CAT2017— Rishabh Bhatti (@rishabh_bhatti) November 26, 2017
According to Career Launcher, this year, data interpretation and logical reasoning section was more difficult. It also said the total difficulty level of quantitative ability this year is similar to CAT 2015.
A quick recap- Overall #CAT2017 was slightly easier than #CAT2016. Level of difficulty same as last year. DI-LR: more difficult. 99%ile at 36-37 marks. Quant is similar to #CAT2015. 99%ile at 62-65 Marks. Verbal 99% at score of 65+. Over all 99%ile at 153-155 marks. pic.twitter.com/Pin3pZuZu7- Career Launcher (@careerlauncher) November 26, 2017
In a tweet Career Launcher said the overall paper pattern of CAT 2017 is similar to CAT 2016.
Overall paper pattern similar to #CAT2016. Verbal similar to last year with 28 - 30+ a good attempt. Quant similar-to last year, marginally easier with 27 as good attempt. DI-LR more difficult in comparison to last year with 12+ good attempt. https://t.co/fQJxFzQvPU#CAT2017pic.twitter.com/JB5mx2xo2N- Career Launcher (@careerlauncher) November 26, 2017
The scoring scheme for Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) is as follows:
Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks.
An incorrect answer fetches -1.
No marks are given or deducted for unattempted questions.
"This year it was quite tough. In DI- LR part, there was only one LR question, rest was DI and it was hard," a candidate who attended the CAT 2017 from Pune told InsideIIM.com.
"CAT 2017 DILR slot 1 tough. Otherwise easier! (sic)," said Aditya Karandikar, a twitter user.
#CAT2017 DILR slot 1 tough. Otherwise easier!— Aditya Karandikar (@aditya_k5) November 26, 2017
According to the official CAT 2017 notification, the results of this exam is expected to be released by January second week next year.
CAT 2017: Technical glitches and complaints
Several candidates complained about glitches across India.
According to a candidate who went a test centre in Kalkaji, New Delhi:
"Students were waiting from morning 9 am but there was no server till 12pm and the students could not give exam in Slot 1. Now parents and students are protesting outside the test center. If they are not able to attend exam today, many students will have to take 1 year gap and coaching for this day. The organisors are playing with their future".
#CAT2017#PMOIndia- Mohit singhal (@mohitkrsinghal) November 26, 2017
Today, in CAT exam, one of the examination centre servers didn't work. Now they are asking aspirants to go to other examination centre for today's next shift exam. That's ridiculous.
Heavy examination fees and they can't provide good examination centres.
And someone took a different take on the exam:
CAT exam dene ke baad toh aisi feeling aa rhi hai, jaise , neend puri kr hi leni chahiye thi. #CAT2017- Aneesh Kumar (@ApnaAneeshkr) November 26, 2017
CAT 2017 is conducted in test centres spread across approximately 140 test cities.
