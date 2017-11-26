CAT 2017: Read Exam Analysis, Review Here

CAT 2017 is a digital or Computer Based Test (CBT) being held for the admission to various masters programmes in Business schools across India. Read its after exam analysis and review here.

Education | | Updated: November 26, 2017 14:44 IST
New Delhi:  IIT Lucknow conducted the first session of CAT 2017 online exam today in various centres across the country. The CAT 2017 slot 2 is going on right now. CAT is a digital or Computer Based Test (CBT) being held for the admission to various masters programmes in Business schools across India. Overall, according to Career Launcher, CAT 2017 exam was slightly easier than its 2016 edition. It also said the level of difficulty is also same as last year.

CAT 2017 exam had three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability

And it seems like, according to the feedback we see, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section was the most difficult one in the first slot of CAT 2017.



According to Career Launcher, this year, data interpretation and logical reasoning section was more difficult. It also said the total difficulty level of quantitative ability this year is similar to CAT 2015.
 
In a tweet Career Launcher said the overall paper pattern of CAT 2017 is similar to CAT 2016. 

 
The scoring scheme for Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) is as follows:

Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks.
An incorrect answer fetches -1.
No marks are given or deducted for unattempted questions.

"This year it was quite tough. In DI- LR part, there was only one LR question, rest was DI and it was hard," a candidate who attended the CAT 2017 from Pune told InsideIIM.com.

"CAT 2017 DILR slot 1 tough. Otherwise easier! (sic)," said Aditya Karandikar, a twitter user.

 
According to the official CAT 2017 notification, the results of this exam is expected to be released by January second week next year.
 

CAT 2017: Technical glitches and complaints


Several candidates complained about glitches across India.

According to a candidate who went a test centre in Kalkaji, New Delhi:

"Students were waiting from morning 9 am but there was no server till 12pm and the students could not give exam in Slot 1. Now parents and students are protesting outside the test center. If they are not able to attend exam today, many students will have to take 1 year gap and coaching for this day. The organisors are playing with their future".
 
CAT 2017: Candidates parents protesting outside a test centre in New Delhi
 
And someone took a different take on the exam:
 
CAT 2017 is conducted in test centres spread across approximately 140 test cities.

