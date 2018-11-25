CAT 2018: Exam Over, Results In January; Read Slot 2 Analysis Here

CAT 2018 analysis: Slot 2 over, results expected in January

The CAT 2018 slot 2 exams were started at 2.30 PM and by 5.30 PM today, slot 2 was concluded after 180 minutes since the beginning of the test. With this, the CAT 2018 or Common Admission Test 2018 for the admission of various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) across the country is over now. IIM Calcutta, the official organisor or IIM CAT 2018, conducted this prestigious management entrance exam for more than 2 lakh students in various centres across the country in two slots or shifts. The first shift was concluded on 12.15 pm in the afternoon today.

CAT 2018 Slot 1: Exam Over, Check Exam Analysis Here

The results of CAT 2018 will be released in January 2018.

CAT 2018 Slot 2 Analysis

A candidate who came out of an exam centre said his experience was of "mixed reactions".

"The Math part was lengthier and had to sit through a lot over questions. The English part was not too confusing and most questions were "strait forward," he said.

In DLIR, questions were tough... equivalent to what happened last year," he added.

CAT 2018 was a Digital or Computer Based Test (CBT), not an Internet-Based Test (IBT); i.e. a candidate was not need to take the test on an internet site.

Instead of reading the questions from a Paper booklet and darkening the ovals on the answer booklet, the candidates were allowed to read the questions on a computer console and choose the answer by clicking on the correct option for the MCQs and for non-MCQs on the console.

The answers were allowed to be inserted using the mouse and the onscreen keyboard in the space provided for.

During the CAT 2018 examinations process, the candidates were allowed to leave the test lab only on completion of the 180 minutes, even if they would have attempted all questions before the set time.