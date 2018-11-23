CAT On November 25

CAT 2018 will be held in 147 cities.

Nearly 2 lakh candidates (based on previous years' stats) are expected to take one of the prestigious MBA entrance exams, this Sunday. The Common Admission Test (CAT), a gateway to the two year residential MBA programme offered by the premiere institutes- Indian Institute of Management, is one of the most anticipated and followed exams in the country. Graduates prepare for years altogether, in many cases, to ace this competitive exam known for its rigorous selection process which includes CAT score, personal interview, group discussions and / or written test.

The exam would comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, : Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. A tutorial to understand the test is available online. Queries, if any other than the FAQs available in the website, can be cleared through CAT help desk over email or phone.

JNU will accept CAT scores for admission to its newly launched MBA programme. The University is the new entrant to the list of non-IIM list. The management programme will be offered through the School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

