CAT Admit Card 2018 To Be Available @ Iimcat.ac.in Soon, Here's How To Download

CAT Admit Card 2018: To Be Available @ Iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Download

CAT admit card 2018: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will upload the IIM CAT 2018 admit card on the official website of the exam on October 24, 2018, i.e. tomorrow. The CAT 2018 admit card will be released on the website, iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2018 exam, which has been conducted as a screening test for admission in premier management institutes for post-graduate courses, will be held on November 25, 2018. Apart from IIMs, several major management and business institutes also accept CAT scores for admission related activities.

The candidates can download the CAT 2018 admit cards or hall tickets from October 24, 2018 till November 25, 2018, the date of the exam.

CAT Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your CAT 2018 admit card:

Step I: Go to the official website of IIM CAT exam, iimcat.ac.in

Step II: Click on the CAT 2018 admit card link given there

Step III: On next page, login with your registration details

Step IV: From next page, download your CAT admit card 2018.

The candidates may take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it for the D-date.

CAT 2018 will be conducted in centers spread across around 147 test cities in India. Test cities will be mentioned in CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. IIMs reserve the right to change or cancel any test centre / city and / or change the test time and date at their own discretion, said the official notification from IIM Calcutta.

