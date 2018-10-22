CAT 2018 Admit Card To Release On October 24

CAT 2018 admit card will be released on October 24, 2018. The CAT admit card will be available for download on the official website from 1:00 pm on October 24, 2018. The CAT 2018 exam will be conducted on November 25, 2018. The computer-based test will be held at exam centres in 147 cities.

CAT exam is held for admission to management programmes offered by IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam. Based on the score in CAT exam and a few other pre-defined criteria, IIMs call students for further rounds of selection.

The admit card will be released on the official website which is iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018 will be of 180 minutes duration and will comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

IIM Kolkata, which is the convening authority for CAT 2018, has also released mock test link on the official CAT 2018 website. Students due to appear for the exam can use this link to practice as well as understand the pattern of the computer-based test.

