CAT 2018 Tutorial To Release Tomorrow On Iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2018 exam is almost a month away. The admit cards for the CAT exam scheduled on November 25 will be released next week. Meanwhile, IIM Kolkata, which is the convening authority for the CAT exam this year, will release exam tutorial tomorrow. The CAT exam tutorial will explain the type of questions and the corresponding format of answers to be filled in.

The duration of the CAT 2018 test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will get 60 minutes to attempt all the 100 questions in the CAT 2018 question paper.

While most of the questions will be objective in nature, some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. The tutorial will explain the modalities of such questions.

Candidates should work on the CAT tutorials in advance in order to grasp the pattern of the exam and the pattern in which answers are to be submitted.

Apart form the tutorials, a mock test is also available on the official CAT website. The CAT mock test will help candidates understand how the exam will be conducted and will help them get in tune with how the computer screen will appear on the exam day. The mock test login screen already has a dummy and password filled in.

The Tutorials and mock test both will help students understand how attempt questions in the exam and how to enter their answers for each question. This will also allow them to practice time management to perform better in the exam.

