CAT 2018 Admit Card Next Week

CAT 2018 Admit Card Date, Download Details

For the CAT 2018 scheduled to be held on November 25, admit cards will be available next week. CAT is a pre-requisite for admission to management programmes offered by IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam. The exam will be held at 147 cities. CAT 2018 admit card, having details of the exam shift, centres and instructions will be available on October 24. The official website of CAT 2018 is iimcat.ac.in.

On October 24, CAT admit card will be hosted on the official website at 1 pm.

CAT 2018 scores will be valid till December 31, 2019.

CAT 2018 will be of 180 minutes duration and will comprise of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

To understand the CAT 2018 format, tutorial will be released on the official website tomorrow (October 17). Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

