Calicut University BSc 4th Semester Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in; Check Now

The Calicut University results can be accessed from the official website, www.universityofcalicut.info.
Calicut University Result: How to check
The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info
Step 2: Click on the examination results tab
Step 3: Enter the result page
(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)
Step 4: Click on the results link, "IV sem B.Sc (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP (CUCBCSS) Examination 04/2017"
Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code
Step 6: Submit the details
Step 7: Get the result
Calicut University results: How to apply for revaluation
Follow these steps to apply for revaluation of BSc fourth semester results:
Step 1: Remit the fee through Calicut University Instant payment System which can be accessed by clicking the E-Payment Button.
Step 2: After the successful Payment, the candidate will get a Barcode/Chalan Number and a Security Code by SMS or by email.
Step 3: Click on your Course and select your link.
Step 4: Type your Barcode/Chalan Number and Security Code in the Space Provided.
Comments
Click here for more Education News