Calicut University BSc 4th Semester Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in; Check Now

Share EMAIL PRINT Calicut University BSc 4th Semester Results @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in; Check Now New Delhi: Calicut University has released fourth semester Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) CUCBCSS regular, supplementary and improvement examination held in April, 2017. The results have been published on the official results website of Calicut university Pareeksha Bhavan, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. In another announcement, the university has also recently released the second semester M.Sc. Physics (CUCSS) examination held in June 2017.



The Calicut University results can be accessed from the official website, www.universityofcalicut.info.

Calicut University Result: How to check

The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info



Step 2: Click on the examination results tab



Step 3: Enter the result page



(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)



Step 4: Click on the results link, "IV sem B.Sc (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP (CUCBCSS) Examination 04/2017"



Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code



Step 6: Submit the details



Step 7: Get the result



Calicut University results: How to apply for revaluation



Follow these steps to apply for revaluation of BSc fourth semester results:



Step 1: Remit the fee through Calicut University Instant payment System which can be accessed by clicking the E-Payment Button.





Step 2: After the successful Payment, the candidate will get a Barcode/Chalan Number and a Security Code by SMS or by email.



Step 3: Click on your Course and select your link.



Step 4: Type your Barcode/Chalan Number and Security Code in the Space Provided.



Step 5: After the successful completion of Registration, you will get print-out of the application.



