Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025 Out For Hotel Management Exams

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025 Out: The University of Calicut has released the revaluation results for the Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) examinations. The results cover two examination cycles-the Fourth Year Bachelor of Hotel Management examination held in April 2024 and the Second Year Bachelor of Hotel Management examination conducted in April 2023.

Candidates who applied for revaluation can now check and download their results by visiting the official website of the University of Calicut using their registration number.

The revaluation process allows students to request a rechecking of their evaluated answer scripts if they believe their scores do not reflect their performance or if marks were not awarded correctly during assessment.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website of the University of Calicut.

On the homepage, click on the 'Results' or 'Examination Results'

section.

Select the relevant revaluation result link.

Enter your registration number in the required field.

Enter the captcha code and click on the 'Submit' button.

The revaluation result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2025: Direct link to download here.

What's Next?

Students are advised to carefully check their revaluation scores for any changes in marks or result status.

If there is an improvement or modification, the revised marks will be reflected in the university records. If the marks and result status remain unchanged, the original marks from the regular result will continue to be valid.

In case of an improvement in assessment marks, the university may issue revised mark lists for students whose answer scripts were rechecked and whose scores changed.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for mark list distribution-related updates and further instructions.

They should also keep a printed copy of the revaluation result until the University of Calicut releases a revised mark list.