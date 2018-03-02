Calicut University BA, BSW, Afsal 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared; Check Now

On 17 February, the University declared results for first semester Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM on the official websites of the varsity, www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and www.universityofcalicut.info.
The results of the degree exams released yesterday can also be accessed from these two websites: universityofcalicut.info, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in
The Calicut university results notification also said that only online applications of revaluation will be accepted.
The university has also released second semester Master Of Business Economics (CUCSS) examination June 2017 results and third semester M.A. Political Science (CCSS) examination November 2017 results yesterday.
Calicut University Result: How to check
Calicut University Degree 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared @ Universityofcalicut.info, Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in
The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info
Step 2: Click on the examination results tab
Step 3: Enter the result page
(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)
Step 4: Click on the results link
Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code
Step 6: Submit the details
Step 7: Get the result
CommentsEducation News
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.