Calicut University BA, BSW, Afsal 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared; Check Now

The Calicut University results of IV Semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BA Afsal Ul Ulama CUCBCSS degree examinations of May 2017 are published on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: March 02, 2018 17:27 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Calicut University BA, BSW, Afsal 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared; Check Now

The last date to submit revaluation application is March 21, 2018.

New Delhi:  The Calicut University results of IV Semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BA Afsal Ul Ulama CUCBCSS degree examinations of May 2017 are published on the official website of the varsity. The last date to submit applications for Revaluation/Scrutiny/Photocopy of answer scripts is March 21, 2018. According to a notification from the university, printouts of the application should reach the office of the deputy registrar on or before March 24, 2018 along with the original challan receipt.

On 17 February, the University declared results for first semester Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM on the official websites of the varsity, www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and www.universityofcalicut.info.

The results of the degree exams released yesterday can also be accessed from these two websites: universityofcalicut.info, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

The Calicut university results notification also said that only online applications of revaluation will be accepted.

The university has also released second semester Master Of Business Economics (CUCSS) examination June 2017 results and third semester M.A. Political Science (CCSS) examination November 2017 results yesterday.

Calicut University Result: How to check
 
Calicut University, Calicut University Results: Calicut University BA results, Calicut University BSW results, 4th Semester Results, Universityofcalicut.info, Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, May results
Calicut University Degree 4th Sem May 2017 Results Declared @ Universityofcalicut.info, Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info

Step 2: Click on the examination results tab

Step 3: Enter the result page

(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step 4: Click on the results link

Step 5: Enter the register number and the captcha code

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: Get the result

Comments
Close [X]
Click here for more Education News

 



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

Calicut UniversityCalicut University result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................