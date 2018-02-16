Calicut University 1st Sem Degree Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

On first week of this month, Calicut University had released the degree first semester results of various regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held in June 2017 and November 2016.
Calicut University Result: How to check
The students who are searching for Calicut University November 2016 BCom, BBA, BHA and BTHM first semester exams results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info
Step Two: Click on the examination results tab
Step Three: Enter the result page
(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)
Step Four: Click on the results link "SEM B.Com,BBA,BHA,BTHM, B.Com Honours(CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/2016 "
Step Five: Enter the register number and the captcha code
Step Six: Submit the details
Step Seven: Get the result
