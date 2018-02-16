Calicut University 1st Sem Degree Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

Calicut University has declared the first semester results of various regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held in November 2016.

Education | | Updated: February 16, 2018 19:14 IST
New Delhi:  Calicut University has declared the first semester results of various regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held in November 2016. The University of Calicut Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM results have been declared on the official websites of the varsity, www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and www.universityofcalicut.info. Candidates who had appeared for these first semester BCom, BBA, BHA and BTHM hounours, regular, supplementary and improvement exams in November 2016 may check their result online now.

On first week of this month, Calicut University had released the degree first semester results of various regular, supplementary and improvement examinations held in June 2017 and November 2016.

 

Calicut University Result: How to check

 
The students who are searching for Calicut University November 2016 BCom, BBA, BHA and BTHM first semester exams results may follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info

Step Two: Click on the examination results tab

Step Three: Enter the result page

(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)

Step Four: Click on the results link "SEM B.Com,BBA,BHA,BTHM, B.Com Honours(CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/2016 "

Step Five: Enter the register number and the captcha code

Step Six: Submit the details

Step Seven: Get the result

