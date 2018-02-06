Calicut University Degree First Semester Results Declared @ Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, Universityofcalicut.info; Check Now

Calicut University Result: How to check
The students who are searching for Calicut University results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Calicut University at universityofcalicut.info
Step Two: Click on the examination results tab
Step Three: Enter the result page
(or the candidates may directly go to the website: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.)
Step Four: Click on the results link
Step Five: Enter the register number and the captcha code
Step Six: Submit the details
Step Seven: Get the result
Calicut University declares these results recently:
II Semester M.A. Islamic Finance (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A/B.A Afsal Ul Ulama/B.Sc/B.M.M.C Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2016
II Semester M.A. Islamic Studies (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
III semester B.Tech/Part-time B.Tech Exam September 2017 (Internal Improvement) 2K Scheme
I SEM BA/BA AFSAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/2016
I SEM B.Sc (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/201
Calicut University Results: How to apply for Registration/Revaluation
Step 1 : Remit the fee through Calicut University Instant payment System which can be accessed by clicking the E-Payment Button. The purpose of remittance may be selected from the list. Payment can be made through SBT online payment System, SBT E-challan System and E-Challans through Friends Janasevana Kendras and Akshaya Kendras.
Step 2 : After the successful Payment, the candidate will get a Barcode/Challan Number and a Security Code by sms or by email.
Step 3 : Click on your Course and select your link.
Step 4 : Type your Barcode/Challan Number and Security Code in the Space Provided.
