ICAI Expected To Declare CA, CPT Result For May 2018 Exam On July 20

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result for Chartered Accountants Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in May/June, 2018, on July 20, 2018. The result will be availbale on the official website. The Institute will also release the All India Merit List up to the 50th rank for Final and Foundation examinees only.

The result will be available in three modes - on the website, through email, and through SMS.

CA, CPT May 2018 Result: Where to Check?

The result will be available on the following three websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Students would need their registration number or PIN number and roll number to check their result on these websites.

Students also have the option to get their result on their email address immediately after the declaration. students can register their request on icaiexam.icai.org starting today (July 16, 2018).

To get result on SMS, students can follow the format given below for their respective courses and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services:

Final Examination (Old Course) Result

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) Result

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

Foundation Examination result

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

Click here for more Education News