CA Exams 2024: Check Final Preparation Strategy Of CA Topper 2023

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam due to impending general elections. As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate group 1 exam will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7, while group 2 exam will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of May 9, 11, and 13.

The Final exam group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8 instead of May 6. Group 2 of the CA Final exam will take place on May 10, 14, and 16 instead of May 8, 10, and 12.

Preparation strategy of CA topper 2023

In the Chartered Accountancy exams held in 2023, Twenty-two-year-old Madhur Jain from Jaipur bagged the first rank by scoring 77.38%. Mr Jain qualified the exam in his first attempt by scoring 619 marks out of 800.

In an interview with NDTV, the young man credited his success to hard work. He said the last few months of his preparation were devoted to self study and hard work. In his final preparation, Mr Jain referred to the notes that he had made in his coaching and appeared for regular mock test.

"Hard work, Patience and Persistence are key to success in any field. I have dedicated the last six months entirely on self study and hard work. My coaching had already completed the course in March and since then I have just been studying on my own by referring to the notes that I received from the institute," he said.

Mr Jain prepared for his final year CA exam through online coaching. While preparing, he would dedicate two-three months on each of the eight subjects.