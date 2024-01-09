Topper Madhur Jain Was Motivated From His Rank Holder CA Brother

CA topper Madhur Jain is standing in the extreme right.

Twenty-two-year-old Madhur Jain from Jaipur has topped the CA Final exam by scoring 77.38% in the results released by ICAI. Mr Jain qualified the exam in his first attempt by scoring 619 marks out of 800.

Speaking to NDTV, the young man credited his success to hard work. "Hard work, Patience and Persistence are key to success in any field. I have dedicated the last six months entirely on self study and hard work. My coaching had already completed the course in March and since then I have just been studying on my own by referring to the notes that I received from the institute," he said.

Mr Jain prepared for his final year CA exam through online coaching. While preparing, he would dedicate two-three months on each of the eight subjects. For his final preparations, he paid more attention to self study besides taking up mock tests for each subjects.

Talking about his results, Mr Jain said that he never expected to bag the first rank and was just hoping to pass the exams. "I had no expectations of bagging the first rank across the country though my examinations went well."

He added that his brother had also secured the sixth rank in the CA 2020 results and was an inspiration and support for him. He was motivated by seeing his brother and other cousins who were all excelling in the same Chartered Accountancy profession.

Mr Jain's father died in 2021 during the Covid period. But his death did not hinder or deter his ambition and hard work. His mother is home maker.

Talking about his early education, Mr Jain told NDTV that he has scored a 10 CGPA in Class 10 and 93.6% in Class 12. He did his schooling from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Vidyashram. He also bagged ranks in the Foundation and Intermediate level of the CA course. Mr Madhur secured 15th rank in the Foundation Course and stood 13th in the Intermediate course. He pursued BCom from IGNOU and is simultaneously studying CFA and has qualified the level 1 of the course.

Shedding light on his future plans, Mr Jain said he is pursuing CFA to widen his opportunities. While he has no aspirations of moving abroad, but the course will open opportunities for him in India and other countries as well.