ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam Dates Rescheduled Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam 2024 due to impending general elections.

As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate group 1 exam will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7, while group 2 exam will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of May 9, 11, and 13.

The Final exam group 1 exam will be held on May 2, 4, and 8 instead of May 6. Group 2 of the CA Final exam will take place on May 10, 14, and 16 instead of May 8, 10, and 12.

Candidates can access the exam schedule on the official ICAI website - icai.org.

"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government/local authority," the ICAI stated in the official notification.

Check the official notice here



Chartered Accountancy Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year From 2024

The Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has taken a major decision of conducting the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams thrice a year from 2024. The decision was announced in the 430th meeting of the ICAI held on March 7 in New Delhi.

The council has decided to conduct the exams in January, May/June and September. The exams were earlier conducted only during the month of May/June and January. The exam will be conducted thrice for Intermediate and Foundation courses.