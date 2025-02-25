Check Schedule For CA Mock Test Paper Series For May 2025 Exam

For students appearing in CA Foundation Course for May 2025 and September 2025 examinations, the Board of Studies is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – I from April 22, 2025 and Series II from May 5, 2025.

The schedule for the same is as follows:

Series 1

April 22, 2025- Paper 1: Accounting

April 23, 2025- Paper 2: Business Law

April 24, 2025- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude

April 25, 2025- Paper-5: Business Economics

Series 2

May 5, 2025- Paper-1: Accounting

May 6, 2025- Paper 2: Business Law

May 7, 2025- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude

May 8, 2025- Paper-4: Business Economics



Intermediate classes

Intermediate classes will be held in virtual sessions as per the following schedule:

Series I from March 20, 2025 and Series II from April 8, 2025

March 20, 2025, Thursday (11am) -- Paper 1 Advanced Accounting

March 21, 2025, Friday (11 am) -- Paper 3 -Taxation (Section A : Income Tax Laws)

March 22, 2025, Saturday (11 am) -- Paper 4 - Cost & Management Accounting

March 24, 2025, Monday (11 am) -- Paper 6 - (Section A - Financial Management)

March 20, 2025, Thursday (2 pm) -- Paper 2 - Corporate and Other Laws

March 21, 2025, Friday (2 pm) -- Paper 3 - Taxation (Section B :Goods & Services Tax)

March 22, 2025, Saturday (2 pm) -- Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics

March 24, 2025, Monday (2 pm) -- Paper 6 - (Section B - Strategic Management)

Series 2

April 08, 2025, Tuesday (11 am)--Paper 1 - Advanced Accounting

April 09, 2025, Wednesday (11 am)--Paper 3 - Taxation (Section A : Income Tax Laws)

April 11, 2025, Friday (11 am)-- Paper 4 - Cost & Management Accounting

April 14, 2025, Monday (11 am)-- Paper 6 - (Section A - Financial Management)

April 08, 2025, Tuesday (2 pm)-- Paper 2 - Corporate and Other Laws

April 09, 2025, Wednesday (2 pm)-- Paper 3 - Taxation (Section B : Goods & Services Tax)

April 11, 2025, Friday (2 pm)-- Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics

April 14, 2025, Monday (2 pm)-- Paper 6 - (Section B - Strategic Management)



CA Final

March 24, 2025 (11 am) -- Paper-1: Financial Reporting

March 25,2025 (11 am)-- Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

March 26, 2025 (11 am)-- Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws

March 24, 2025 (2 pm) -- Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management

March 25,2025 (2 pm)-- Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation

March 26, 2025 (2 pm)-- Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

April 16,2025 (11 am) Paper-1: Financial Reporting

April 17,2025 (11 am) Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

April 18,2025 (11 am) Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws

April 16,2025 (2 pm) Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management

April 17,2025 (2 pm) Paper-3: Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation

April 18,2025 (2 pm) Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

