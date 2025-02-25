Check Schedule For CA Mock Test Paper Series For May 2025 Exam

For students appearing in CA Foundation Course for May 2025 and September 2025 examinations, the Board of Studies is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – I from April 22, 2025 and Series II from May 5, 2025.
The schedule for the same is as follows:
Series 1
April 22, 2025- Paper 1: Accounting
April 23, 2025- Paper 2: Business Law
April 24, 2025- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude
April 25, 2025- Paper-5: Business Economics
Series 2
May 5, 2025- Paper-1: Accounting
May 6, 2025- Paper 2: Business Law
May 7, 2025- Paper 3: Quantitative Aptitude
May 8, 2025- Paper-4: Business Economics
Intermediate classes
Intermediate classes will be held in virtual sessions as per the following schedule:
Series I from March 20, 2025 and Series II from April 8, 2025
March 20, 2025, Thursday (11am) -- Paper 1 Advanced Accounting
March 21, 2025, Friday (11 am) -- Paper 3 -Taxation (Section A : Income Tax Laws)
March 22, 2025, Saturday (11 am) -- Paper 4 - Cost & Management Accounting
March 24, 2025, Monday (11 am) -- Paper 6 - (Section A - Financial Management)
March 20, 2025, Thursday (2 pm) -- Paper 2 - Corporate and Other Laws
March 21, 2025, Friday (2 pm) -- Paper 3 - Taxation (Section B :Goods & Services Tax)
March 22, 2025, Saturday (2 pm) -- Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics
March 24, 2025, Monday (2 pm) -- Paper 6 - (Section B - Strategic Management)
Series 2
April 08, 2025, Tuesday (11 am)--Paper 1 - Advanced Accounting
April 09, 2025, Wednesday (11 am)--Paper 3 - Taxation (Section A : Income Tax Laws)
April 11, 2025, Friday (11 am)-- Paper 4 - Cost & Management Accounting
April 14, 2025, Monday (11 am)-- Paper 6 - (Section A - Financial Management)
April 08, 2025, Tuesday (2 pm)-- Paper 2 - Corporate and Other Laws
April 09, 2025, Wednesday (2 pm)-- Paper 3 - Taxation (Section B : Goods & Services Tax)
April 11, 2025, Friday (2 pm)-- Paper 5 - Auditing and Ethics
April 14, 2025, Monday (2 pm)-- Paper 6 - (Section B - Strategic Management)
CA Final
March 24, 2025 (11 am) -- Paper-1: Financial Reporting
March 25,2025 (11 am)-- Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
March 26, 2025 (11 am)-- Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
March 24, 2025 (2 pm) -- Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
March 25,2025 (2 pm)-- Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
March 26, 2025 (2 pm)-- Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)
April 16,2025 (11 am) Paper-1: Financial Reporting
April 17,2025 (11 am) Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics
April 18,2025 (11 am) Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws
April 16,2025 (2 pm) Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management
April 17,2025 (2 pm) Paper-3: Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation
April 18,2025 (2 pm) Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)