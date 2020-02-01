Budget 2020: To Study In India, IND-SAT Exam To Provide Scholarship To Asian, African Students

Budget 2020: IND-SAT will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ''Study in India''.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed an exam -- IND-SAT -- which will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ''Study in India''. The Centre will soon announce a new education policy and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it, Ms Sitharaman said on Saturday during her Union Budget 2020-21 presentation.

"IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ''Study in India,'' Ms Sitharaman said.

MS Sitharaman also said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal.

Steps will be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector, the finance minister said.

She further said the government plans to start a programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers.

She also said National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed, while planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100.

The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.

Stating that the government will soon announce a new education policy, she said: "Now, degrees can be taken online soon and will be offered by the top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked institutes."

