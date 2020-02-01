Government Allocates Rs 99,300 Crore To Education; New Education Policy Soon

Budget 2020: Government allocates Rs 99300 crore to education

Presenting the Budget 2020-2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has allocated Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in the next fiscal. She also said, the Centre will soon announce a new education policy and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.

The draft of the new education policy was released in May, 2019 after Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took over the charge.

In her budget speech, the Finance Minister also said Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for skill development.

Finance Minister said the government plans to start a programme in which urban local bodies will provide opportunities for internship to young engineers. The internship will be for a period for 1 year.

Ms Sitharaman also said National Police University and National Forensic University would also be set up.

To strengthen the objective of 'Study in India' programme, the Finance Minister said the government will introduce INDSAT. "IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ''Study in India''," said Ms Sitharaman during the presentation of the Budget.

On improvement of quality of education, she said the government is planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme. This programme will be offered by those institutions that are ranked within top 100 in NIRF. NIRF is the National Institutional Ranking Framework is a ranking method followed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to rank institutions of higher education in India.

To deal with medical staff shortage, the Finance Minister said the government has proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model.

In order to upskill nurses, paramedical staffs and caregivers to work abroad, Ms Sitharaman said special bridge courses will be designed for them.

