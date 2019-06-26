BSTC Result 2019 Soon. Details Here

BSTC results will be released on the official website, bstc2019.org.

BSTC result 2019: BSTC results for the admissions to D.El.Ed programme in Rajasthan will be released soon, but, no dates have been fixed yet, according to an official from Office of Departmental (Education) exams Rajasthan, Bikaner. An official told NDTV, the Pre-D.El.Ed result (rormerly known as BSTC result) will be released soon but no date has been fixed yet. Last year, the BSTC results were released on June 6, 2018. Once it has been released, the candidates who have appeared for the exams may download their BSTC 2019 results from the official website, bstc2019.org.

The office of Pre D.El.Ed. Exam 2019, Departmental (Education) exams, Rajasthan, held the BSTC 2019 examinations on May 26, 2019 in the afternoon for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

The BSTC counselling process is expected to be held after the announcement of BSTC results.

"No date has been fixed for releasing the BSTC results, but the results can be expected anytime soon. The exact date, when it is fixed will be posted on the official website of Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D. El.Ed exam," the official told NDTV.

RBSE had announced the results for Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 15, 2019 and Arts results on May 23.

RBSE 10th result 2019 may be declared after June 3.

BSTC result: How to download

The candidates who have appeared for BSTC 2019 exam may download their results following these steps after logging on to the official website:

Step One: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step Two: Click on the BSTC "Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 Result"

Step Three: Choose any of the options given there

Step Four: Enter the details as mentioned in your registration form or admit card

Step Five: Click Proceed

Step Six: Check your BSTC 2019 result

Registration for the exam was conducted in March -April 2019.

