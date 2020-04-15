BSEB 10th Result Declaration To Be Delayed Further

BSEB 10th result declaration delay is happening because of the lockdown extension

According to reports, the BSEB 10th result declaration will be delayed further. This is happening because of the lockdown extension announced by the government to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the country. Owing to the lockdown extension triggered by the increasing number COVID-19 cases in the country, the Board is expected to begin the evaluation of answer books after May 3, 2020. The Board had earlier released the BSEB result for Intermediate or Class 12 examination before the announcement of lockdown which in its effect made the Bihar Board to become the first Board in the country to announce a result.

Bihar Board had earlier postponed the evaluation process of the answer sheets till April 14 when the lockdown was announced in the first place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, sources close to Bihar Board had told NDTV that the evaluation of matric papers has not been over yet. The evaluation had begun as per schedule. As of March 28 it had been been put on hold and will begin after the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak is called off.

According to officials, the chances for releasing the Bihar 10th results soon is very unlikely due to the current situation in the country including in the state of Bihar due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate exam 80.44% students have passed. A total of 34 students have been placed in the top 5 spots in all the three streams-Arts, Science and Commerce.

The BSEB 10th results are expected to be released on the official portal of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to an earlier report, the BSEB Inter results were ready as the evaluation was over. The Board concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13 and for Class 10 students on February 24.

Click here for more Education News

