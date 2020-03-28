Bihar Board Matric (Class 10th) Result Not Soon: Official

Last year, the Bihar matric result was declared a week after the inter results.

Matric (class 10) students in Bihar who had appeared for the exam this year are eagerly waiting for their result. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been given by the Board in this regard.

This year Bihar inter results were announced on March 24. The reason why the inter exam results were announced is because the evaluation of class 12 papers was already over.

The matric and intermediate exams in the state is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB. This is the first education board in the country, this year, to release an annual examination result.

As per the latest update, NDTV has received from sources close to the Bihar Board officials, the evaluation of matric papers has not been over yet. The evaluation had begun as per schedule. As of now it been been put on hold and will begin after the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak is called off.

According to officials, the chances for releasing the Bihar Matric results soon is very unlikely due to the current situation in the country including in the state of Bihar due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate exam 80.44% students have passed. A total of 34 students have been placed in the top 5 spots in all the three streams-Arts, Science and Commerce.

