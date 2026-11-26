BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). The application window will open on December 1, and the last date for fee payment is December 30. The deadline for submitting applications is December 31. The Commission stated that the previously published advertisement has been cancelled. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications through the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Category Total posts Posts reserved for women Unreserved 374 131 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 93 33 Scheduled Caste (SC) 150 53 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 10 4 Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 168 59 Backward Class (BC) 112 39 Backward Class Women 28 0 Total 935 319



Eligibility

Candidates must hold a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution.

The minimum age limit is 21 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is 37 years for unreserved male candidates, 40 years for unreserved female candidates and candidates belonging to backward and extremely backward classes, and 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible candidates as per Bihar government rules.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through a written examination, followed by document verification.

The written examination will consist of three papers:

General Language - 100 marks, two hours General Studies - 100 marks, two hours General Aptitude - 100 marks, two hours

The General Language paper will include General English and General Hindi. Candidates must secure at least 30 per cent marks in both languages to qualify.

The examination will have negative marking, with one-third of the marks allotted to a question deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on the written examination marks.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay the prescribed examination fee in addition to applicable bank charges. The notification also mentions an additional Rs 200 biometric fee for candidates whose Aadhaar number is not verified.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and follow the instructions while completing the online application.