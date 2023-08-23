Board Exams Twice A Year, Class 11, 12 Students To Study 2 Languages: Government

Board examinations will now take place biannually.

The Centre on Wednesday announced major changes in the education system, in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), saying textbooks will be developed for the 2024 academic session. The new curriculum framework was announced by Ministry of Education.

It said that students of Class 11 and 12 need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be Indian.

The ministry also said that board exams will be conducted twice a year, with students allowed to retain best score.

In order to make the board exams "easier" than the current "high stakes" practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorizing.

"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," the ministry said.

As per the updated curriculum framework, the choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as arts, science, and commerce to give students flexibility to choose.

"In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators, they will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work," it said.

The new framework has also noted that the current practice of 'covering' textbooks in the classroom will be avoided, while stressing that the cost of textbooks should be optimised.