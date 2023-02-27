Board Exams 2023: CBSE Warns Against Fake News Of Paper Leak

CBSE issued the warning on Monday.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued a notice regarding the spreading of fake news about paper leaks of class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. In a press release, the board authorities warned that strict action will be taken against the people who indulge in spreading such fake news on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or other social media platforms.

"These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public," CBSE wrote in the press note.

"The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours," It added.

Further, the officials stated that CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take "stern action" against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

They informed that it will be taking action against students under "unfair means rules" and various sections of IPC if they are found indulging in spreading any fake news. Also, the parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations.

"Public is therefore alerted against such unverified news and rumours during the ongoing exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost," the press release read.