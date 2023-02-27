Pakistani Actor Ushna Shah Trolled For 'Dressing Up Like An Indian Bride'. Her Reply

Social media users trolled Ushna Shah for 'dressing up like an Indian bride.'

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently married golfer Hamza Amin in a private ceremony. The videos and pictures of the newlyweds are going viral on the internet. For the wedding ceremony, the actress opted for a gorgeous red bridal lehenga designed by Pakistani brand Warda Saleem and the groom opted for an ivory sherwani. However, the social media users trolled the actress for 'dressing up like an Indian bride.'

Ms Shah responded sharply to the haters who criticised her wedding outfit. On Sunday, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram stories featuring her bridal mehendi and her red wedding outfit. She wrote, "Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy)." She further wrote, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo inunived photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers, who came for our wedding)."

A video of her dancing her heart out on her wedding day has gone viral. Commenting on the video, a user commented, "Pakistanis have their own cultures and religion. Stop trying to import Indian culture into Pakistan. We're Muslims and our religion doesn't allow us to wear this kind of stuff. Stop spreading negativity."

They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture.

Another user commented, "Why have Pakistani brides started dressing up in such Indian styles? This is not our culture!!"

Ms Shah shared another message on her Instagram and shamed guests who did not comply with the terms defined in the invite. "I am disgusted and feel violated. AB Lakhany, of Moovyshoovy, was invited out of obligation as I have known him for years and he happened to be at the office where we were designing invitations. His invite said strictly no plus one," she wrote.

"He was then sent a memo along with other guests to not record personal moments, especially the nikah. Not only did he bring a plus one, but he also brought a photographer without permission [and] lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various [media] portals," she added.

The actress announced her engagement to golfer Hamza Amin in December last year.

