Child rights panel chief urges parents not to pressure children for good marks

Sounding a word of caution, Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal on Monday urged parents not to pressure their children for good marks in the upcoming board examinations. Ms Beniwal said the percentage of students committing suicide due to the exam pressure was the highest in the country, which needed to be curbed urgently.

Addressing a workshop organised by the national and state child rights panels, Ms Beniwal asked district education officials to talk to parents to make efforts so that children did not feel the pressure of the examinations.

Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission member said they had taken the initiative of holding district-level workshops in 10 districts of the state, in which the district education officers would be told how to deal with exam stress among children.

Read also:

Students Should Not Get Stressed In Pursuit Of Success: Speaker Om Birla

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 Application Begins Today

Vice President Calls For Making Skilling Initiatives Mandatory From School Level

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Begins Tomorrow, Important Instructions For Students

Click here for more Education News

