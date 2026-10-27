BITS Pilani Revises Curriculum As AI Reshapes Education, Mental Health Concerns Grow

BITS Pilani has revised its undergraduate curriculum to reflect the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education and address rising concerns about students' mental health and well-being. The changes place greater emphasis on hands-on learning, research, entrepreneurship, and holistic student development.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said AI has democratised access to knowledge, making it important for students to develop the confidence and skills to create independently.

"Our focus, therefore, is now on giving students the confidence and skills to build independently," Rao said.

The institute is investing over Rs 50 crore this year to upgrade undergraduate laboratories across its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses, equipping them to keep pace with technological advances.

The revised curriculum also strengthens practical learning by integrating research and project work into undergraduate studies through the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP), Advanced UROP, and Super UROP.

Students are encouraged to work on societal challenges, with funding available to develop and test solutions as part of their coursework. The institute's Practice School programme offers industry exposure and mentorship, while entrepreneurship pathways help students take promising ideas towards products and ventures, Rao said.

Alongside academic and professional development, the institute has placed greater emphasis on physical and mental well-being. The curriculum includes approximately 60 hours of structured participation in activities covering fitness, creativity, well-being workshops, social conduct and community engagement.

Rao said approximately 250 faculty members from different departments and campuses contributed to the curriculum revision. Inputs from recruiters and alumni, along with feedback from student surveys, also helped shape the changes.

Key changes in BITS Pilani's revised undergraduate curriculum

The restructured curriculum introduces the following changes:

Credit hours that reflect the total student workload: The revised framework accounts for the time students spend on academic activities, including self-study and reflection, providing a more comprehensive picture of their workload.

Greater emphasis on hands-on learning: Students get more opportunities to learn through design, prototyping, experimentation, and projects, with a stronger focus on problem-solving in the classroom.

A broader academic foundation: The curriculum combines science, engineering, and computing with the humanities, arts, and social sciences, giving students a wider base of knowledge.

Structured research pathways: Students can progress from introductory undergraduate research to advanced projects and thesis work through a series of structured opportunities.

More opportunities for entrepreneurship and industry engagement: Pathways integrated into Practice School enable students to identify real-world problems, develop and test solutions, and take promising ideas towards products and ventures.

Rao said making room for these experiences is an important curriculum decision. He emphasised that students need time to develop healthy habits and meaningful relationships alongside their academic commitments.