BITS Pilani Opens Registration For Board Toppers Admission Scheme 2026, Apply Till June 30

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has commenced the registration process for the Board Toppers Admission Scheme 2026. First-rank holders of all recognised Central and State Boards can secure direct admission to the programme of their choice through this scheme, irrespective of their BITSAT 2026 score. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official admission portal. The last date to apply for the scheme is June 30, 2026, up to 5 PM.

Direct Link for Admission

BITS Pilani Board Toppers Admission Scheme 2026: Key Details

Students who have secured the first rank in their respective Class 12 board exams are eligible for direct admission under the BITS Pilani Board Toppers Admission Scheme 2026.

Candidates from the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) stream will be considered for admission to any first-degree programme offered by the institute. Meanwhile, candidates from the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) stream can apply for admission to B.Pharm. or B.E. Environmental and Sustainability Engineering programmes.

The institute has clarified that admission under this scheme will be granted solely on the basis of board rank and eligibility criteria, without considering the candidate's BITSAT 2026 score.

BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students seeking admission through the scheme must satisfy the following conditions:

The candidate must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology in the Class 12 examination.

The candidate must have secured the highest aggregate percentage of marks in the board examination conducted in 2026.

The aggregate percentage will be calculated by including marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and/or Biology along with other subjects required to pass the Class 12 examination.

Marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology will be counted in the aggregate even if these subjects are listed as optional or elective subjects on the marksheet.

The admission offer is available only to candidates officially declared as first-rank holders by their respective boards.

Tie-Breaking Rules

BITS Pilani has stated that if more than one student is declared as the first-rank holder by a board, the institute will offer admission to a maximum of four candidates under this scheme. In cases where more than four students share the first rank, the institute will apply a prescribed tie-breaking criterion to determine eligibility.