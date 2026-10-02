Global Firm Invites IIT, BITS Students For Women In Trading Programme, Check Details

IMC Trading, a global financial trading firm headquartered in Amsterdam, has announced the opening of applications for its India office's first Women in Trading and Technology programme, a selective two-day programme for students interested in exploring how trading, technology, and quantitative research come together at the company. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programme from October 6.

The programme is open to women students pursuing a full-time BTech, BE, Dual Degree or BS Mathematics programme and graduating in 2029. Eligible students must be studying at any of the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or at BITS Pilani or BITS Goa.

The programme is aimed at students interested in pursuing careers in trading or technology. It will offer participants an opportunity to learn about the industry and experience what it is like to work at the intersection of technology and financial markets.

The two-day programme will include interactive sessions, trading simulations and coding challenges, allowing participants to gain practical exposure to quantitative trading, technology and research.

Internships

IMC Trading also offers internships for ambitious and high-performing undergraduate students pursuing STEM, computer science, finance or related disciplines. The internships provide opportunities to develop skills, work on real-world challenges, and receive mentorship from experienced IMC professionals.

Launchpad



Launchpad is an exclusive two-day discovery programme for second-year university students interested in learning about quantitative trading, software engineering, and FPGA roles at a global trading firm.

Women in Trading and Technology



Women in Trading and Technology is a selective two-day programme for women interested in exploring the intersection of technology, trading, and quantitative research at IMC.

For more details, visit the official website.