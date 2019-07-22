Bihar Cancels Medical Admissions After First Round Of Counselling; Fresh Dates Released

Bihar will conduct NEET Counselling afresh. New dates released on the website.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released fresh dates for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC). BCECEB had previously conducted registration process for UGMAC and had also released the allotment list but the allotment as well as admissions based on the allotment was cancelled by the board later. Now the board has released fresh dates for choice entry, and allotment process.

The board will not be allowing any fresh registrations and only those who had registered for the NEET counselling earlier will get to exercise choice entry option and participate in the counselling process.

The revised dates for Bihar NEET Counselling 2019 are given below:

Starting Date for Editing of Choices: From 10:00 am on July 23

Last Date for Editing & Choice locking: July 25

Final Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date: Till 4:00 pm on July 27

Booking of slots for Document verification & Downloading of Allotment Order: July 27 to July 29

Document Verification Schedule for Revised 1st round Counselling:

I. For All candidates allotted in Govt. Medical Colleges: July 30 and July 31

ii. For All candidates allotted in Private Medical Colleges: August 1

iii For All candidates allotted in Govt. Dental I B.V.C. College and Private Dental Colleges: August 2

Through this counselling students will be allotted a seat in MBBS / BDS / B.V.Sc. & A.H. programme in Government Medical / Dental / Bihar Veterinary Colleges and Private Medical / Dental Colleges of Bihar.

