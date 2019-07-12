Bihar NEET Counselling 2019: UGMAC Seat Allotment Result For First Round Released

BCECEB has released UGMAC seat allotment result for 1st round of NEET counselling

UGMAC 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the seat allotment result of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2019. The first round of seat allotment result is now available on the official UGMAC portal of BCECEB. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round can download their allotment letter from the website till July 13. Students also need to book their slot for document verification after checking their allotment status.

Bihar UGMAC 2019 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BCECEB website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step two: Click on the online portal link for UGMAC 2019.

Step three: Click on the login link.

Step four: Sign in using your email address and password.

Step five: View your allotment status and download your allotment letter.

UGMAC 2019 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link For Login

The document verification process for candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first list will begin from July 15 and conclude on July 18.

For candidates who have been allotted a seat in a government medical college, the document verification process will be conducted on July 15 and July 16. For candidates who have been allotted a seat in a government dental college, B.V.C. or a private dental college, the document verification process will be conducted on July 17. For candidates who have been allotted a seat in a private medical college, the document verification process will conducted on July 18, 2019.

