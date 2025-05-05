Man Accused Of Providing "Question Paper" Ahead of NEET Exam In Bihar Arrested

The police arrested a person from Bihar's Araria district for his alleged involvement in duping medical aspirants ahead of the NEET-UG held on May four across the country.

The arrested fraudster was accused of providing the "question paper" of the exam to the aspirants in exchange for money, the police said on Monday.

The sleuths of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) and Araria Police picked up the accused on May 3.

"Acting on a tip-off that a group of fraudsters were allegedly taking money from NEET aspirants, falsely promising them to provide question paper ahead of the exam, EOU alerted its cyber unit in Araria and the district police. A team was formed and SK Faiz was arrested for duping medical aspirants," the EOU said in a statement.

Investigations also revealed that the accused defrauded students and got money transferred to his account from them, it said.

Further investigation is on, it added.

The Bhar police had warned aspirants and parents against phone calls made by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide question papers ahead of the NEET-UG exam.

The EOU last month arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-24 paper leak case from Patna. He was also wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March 2024.

According to officials, Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and it was behind paper leaks in several recruitment exams in several states.

