Bihar Board Begins Inter Scrutiny 2020 Application Online

Bihar Board has begun inter scrutiny 2020 application online

Bihar Board, today, commenced the online application for intermediate scrutiny 2020. The board has also started taking application from students who want a photocopy of their answer sheets and OMR sheet.

Students who have failed in one or two papers in Bihar Board intermediate exam can apply for scrutiny from May 8 till May 25.

Students can apply for intermediate scrutiny on the Board's official website. Students will need to register and pay application fee of Rs. 70 for each paper. Payment status for candidates will be updated in 48 hours, after which students can complete the process.

Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020: Apply Here

Bihar Board Inter Answer Sheet/OMR Photocopy: Apply Here

Bihar Board announced the result for intermediate exams on March 24, within 25 days of concluding the board exams.

The pass percentage in intermediate exam was 80.44 per cent this year. Stream-wise the pass percentage in Commerce stream was 93.26 per cent, in Arts stream was 81.44 per cent, and in science stream was 77.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the board has begun the evaluation process for matric exams. The board was in the midst of evaluating matric exam answer copies when the lockdown was announced and all academic activities were suspended. The Board resumed the evaluation process for matric exam copies on May 6 and is expected to announce matric exam results soon.

Click here for more Education News