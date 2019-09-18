Bihar Board Releases Dummy Admit Card For Intermediate Board Exam 2020

Bihar Board has released dummy admit card for intermediate (12th) board exam 2020

Bihar Board 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released dummy admit cards for intermediate students who would sit for their board exams next year. The Board had begun the practice of releasing dummy admit cards to reduce the problems faced by students in case of any error or discrepancy on their admit cards or in case they had entered wrong details in their registration form.

Bihar Board intermediate students can download their dummy admit cards from the board's official portal for intermediate exam.

Students would need their school/college code, registration number, and date of birth to download their dummy admit cards.

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2020: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for Bihar Intermediate exam: https://www.bsebinteredu.in/

Step two: Click on the link provided for downloading dummy admit card.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your dummy admit card.

Bihar Board Intermediate Dummy Admit Card Download Link

After downloading the Bihar Board dummy admit card, students must check all the details mentioned and in case of any error should bring it to the notice of their school head.

Bihar board will conduct Intermediate or 12th board exam from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2020.

