Assam Board 12th Result Today On Official Website

Assam HS result will be released today @ resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC will release Higher Secondary (HS) examination result today. The result will be announced at 9 am. The Council had generated HS result link yesterday itself which will be activated today. Students will be able to check their Assam HS result using their roll code and roll number. The Assam HS result will be available on board's official website and on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Assam.

Assam HS result 2019 will be available on the following websites;

ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS result will also be available on 'Upolobdho' app which is available for download on Google Playstore. Students would have to first register using their mobile number on the app. They will then be able to check their result using HS roll code and roll number.

As per reports, approximately 2,40,000 students sat for the Higher Secondary examination in Assam this year.

In 2018, AHSEC released class HS results on May 31. Last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in the HS Final year examination. Pass percentage among boys was 59 per cent and among girls was 53.23 per cent.

Assam 10th results have already been released by Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA). SEBA announced class 10 result for exams held in 2019 on May 15. The pass percentage for class 10 students in Assam was 47.94 per cent.