Assam Higher Secondary Result Date Confirmed

Assam HS result 2019 will be released on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce Higher Secondary exam results on May 25, 2019. This year approximately 2,40,000 students appeared for class 12 board examinations in Assam. The Higher Secondary examinations in Assam were conducted from February 12 to March 14 this year. The AHSEC results when announced will be available on the Council's official website and the official results portal for examinations conducted in Assam.

In Assam, the class 10 board and class 12 board exams are conducted by different boards. Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) manages 10th board exams and corresponding results and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council manages 12th board exams and result.

In 2018, AHSEC released class HS results on May 31. Last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in the HS Final year examination. Pass percentage among boys was 59 per cent and among girls was 53.23 per cent.

SEBA announced class 10 result for exams held in 2019 on May 15. The pass percentage for class 10 students in Assam was 47.94 per cent.

In class 10, Meghashree Bora was the state topper with 594 marks. There were two students at second spot with 593 marks - Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika. There were two students at the third spot too with 591 marks - Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed.

Click here for more Education News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019