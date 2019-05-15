SEBA Declares Assam HSLC Result; 47.94 Per Cent Pass

Assam HSLC result released on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has announced class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam result on its official website. 47.94 percent students have passed in the Assam HSLC exam this year. Out of the total 3,42,691 students who appeared in the HSLC exam, 48,599 students have been placed in the first division. 5522 students have received distinction and 16,848 students have received distinction with star.

71,020 students have been placed in second division and 82,889 have been placed in the third division.

Meghashree Bora has emerged as the state topper with 594 marks. There are two students at second spot with 593 marks - Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika. There are two students at the third spot too with 591 marks - Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed. The top three spots are dominated by Girls.

In AHM exam, total 9441 students appeared. 600 students are in first division, with 20 getting distinction and 111 getting distinction and star. 2102 students are in second division and 2608 are in third division. First topper is Selim Ahmed with 561 marks, second topper is Abdul Aziz with 553 marks, and third topper is Ilias Ali with 547 marks.



Students can head over to the official SEBA website and check their result. Students would need their examination roll number to check their results. Approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the 10th board examination in Assam this year. Close to 3 lakh students are said to have appeared in the 10th board examination in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC examinations began in February and concluded on March 6 this year.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Where To Check?

Students can check their Assam 10th result from any of the following websites.

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

The SEBA HSLC result has also been released on the official mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019' which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

SEBA HSLC result can also be accessed through SMS as well for BSNL users. Students can send 'SEBA19 Roll Number' to 57766.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: How To Check?

If checking your result on any of the websites mentioned above, students can follow the steps given below:

SEBA HSLC result is now available on official websites.

Step one: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step two: On the homepage, click on the results link for HSLC examination.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students checking their result on the app, can open the app. Then enter their roll number and captcha. Then click on 'Get Result'. This will display your result on the app.

