Assam HSLC Result 2019 Released On Website: Live Updates

Assam HSLC Result 2019 released @ results.sebaonline.org

Board of Secondary Education, Assam, also known as SEBA, has released class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam result on its official website. Reportedly, 3 lakh or more students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC result, as per a notice available on the board's official website, will be released at 9 am and will be announced in a press conference later. The board has made arrangements for students to check their SEBA HSLC results on various platforms, thus ruling out any possibility of server error and making students wait longer to check their result. Students who qualify in the HSLC will be eligible for admission to 10+2 or Higher Secondary. Students awaiting their Assam HSLC result today can follow live updates about result declaration below.

SEBA HSLC Result 2019: Live Updates