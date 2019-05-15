Assam HSLC Result 2019 Released On Website: Live Updates

Board of Secondary Education, Assam, also known as SEBA, has released class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam result on its official website. Reportedly, 3 lakh or more students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC result, as per a notice available on the board's official website, will be released at 9 am and will be announced in a press conference later. The board has made arrangements for students to check their SEBA HSLC results on various platforms, thus ruling out any possibility of server error and making students wait longer to check their result. Students who qualify in the HSLC will be eligible for admission to 10+2 or Higher Secondary. Students awaiting their Assam HSLC result today can follow live updates about result declaration below.
SEBA HSLC Result 2019: Live Updates
Girls have dominated the toppers list this year. Meghashree Bora has emerged as the state topper with 594 marks. There are two students at second spot with 593 marks - Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika. There are two students at the third spot too with 591 marks - Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed.
The result data will reportedly be released in a press conference which will be held at 11 am today.
SEBA website is not responding currently. The website shall be available again soon. Students are advised to check their result from the other alternatives provided by the board.
Students can go to any of the following websites and check their result now.
- Results.sebaonline.org
- Resultsassam.nic.in
- Examresults.net
- Indiaresults.com
- Iresults.net
- Yesresult.com
- Result.shiksha
- Assam.shiksha
- Assamonline.in
- Assamjobalerts.com
- Assamresult.in
Assam HSLC result 2019 has been released on resultsassam.nic.in and SEBA Results 2019 app.
SEBA HSLC result can also be accessed through SMS as well for BSNL users. Students can send 'SEBA19 Roll Number' to 57766.
The option to apply for rechecking or for photocopy of answer scripts will be available on the official SEBA website from May 17 to May 31, 2019.
Assam HSLC result will be released in 15 minutes now. Before result declaration, students are advised not to panic and check their result with a calm mind.
The Assam HSLC result will be available on the website at 9:00 am but students will be able to collect their marks sheet and other certificates only after 11:00 am.
Assam HSLC Result 2019 will be available on the board's website in less than an hour. Students are advised to keep their exam roll numbers at hand to check their result as soon as it is released.
Assm 10th students can also check their result on the official mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019'. The results app is available on Google Play Store for download.
SEBA has made arrangements to release HSLc result on websites, mobile app and also through SMS.