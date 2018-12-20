Assam Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2019 Released

The dates for class 10 and class 12 board exams to be conducted in Assam have been released. Class 10 board exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and class 12 board exams are conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education council (AHSEC). Class 10 board exam will begin on February 14, 2019 and conclude on March 2, 2019. Class 12 board exams will begin on February 12 and conclude on March 14, 2019.

Exams would be conducted over two sessions - Morning (9:00 am to 12:00 pm) and Afternoon (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

SEBA Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2019

The detailed schedule for class 10 board exam 2019 is given below:

February 14

Textile Designing & Clothing (Morning)

Retail Trade NSQF (E) (Afternoon)

IT/ITeS(E), Private Security Health Care NSQF (E) , Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E) (Afternoon)

February 16

Assamese (E)(Morning)

February 18

Social Science(Morning)

February 22

General Mathematics(Morning)

February 23

Fine Arts (Morning)

Music, Dance (Afternoon)

February 25

General Science (Morning)

February 26

MIL/ English (IL) (Morning)

February 28

Hindi (E)/ Arabic Literature/ Garments Designing (E) (Morning)

March 1

Manipuri (E)/ Bodo (E)/ Santhali (E) (Morning)

March 2

Sanskrit(E)/ Arabic(E)/ Persian(E)/ Advance Mathematics(E)/ History(E)/ Geography(E)/ Home Science(E)/ Nepali(E)/ Computer Science(E)/ Bengali (E) (Morning)

AHSEC Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2019

The detailed schedule for class 12 exam is given below:

February 12

English (Morning)

February 14

Chemistry/ Business Studies (Afternoon)

February 15

General Foundation Course-II (Vocational) (Morning)

February 16

Advance Languages/ Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit (Afternoon)

February 18

Physics/ Accountancy/Political Science/ Elective Paper-IV (Vocational) (Afternoon)

February 21

Mathematics (Morning)

Advance Sanskrit/ Elective Paper-V (Vocational) (Afternoon)

February 23

Biology/ Education/ Commercial Mathematics & Statistics (Morning)

IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade (Afternoon)

February 25

Modern Indian Languages/ Alternative English (Afternoon)

February 27

Logic & Philosophy/ Psychology/ Insurance (Morning)

Fine Arts (Afternoon)

February 28

Elective Paper VI (vocational) (Afternoon)

March 1

Economics (Afternoon)

March 2

Music Group A (Morning)

Home Science (Afternoon)

March 5

Computer Science & Application (Morning)

Entrepreneurship Development (Afternoon)

March 7

Geography/ Geology/ Banking (Morning)

Multimedia & Web Technology (Afternoon)

March 9

Anthropology/ Sociology/ Salesmanship & Advertising (Morning)

Music (Group B) (Afternoon)

March 12

Statistics (Morning)

March 14

Biotechnology/ History/ Economic Geography (Morning)

Music (Group C) (Afternoon)

Students are advised to also refer to the official schedule for board exam schedule details.

