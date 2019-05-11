Assam Board 10th Result Declaration Date Confirmed

SEBA HSLC result for 10th students in Assam will be released soon

Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has confirmed the result date for class 10 board exams in a notice available on its official website. SEBA HSLC/AHM examinations were held in February/March this year which concluded on March 6, 2019. The result will be release on May 15, 2019 at 9:00 am. The result will be released on the board's official website, through SMS and on mobile app.

Students awaiting their 10th result in Assam will be able to check their result from the following websites:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

Apart from the above mentioned websites, the SEBA HSLC result will also be available on other private result portals. Students can check the list of websites from the notice available on the SEBA official website.

The SEBA HSLC result will also be released on the official mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019'. The results app is available on Google Play Store for download.

SEBA HSLC result can be accessed through SMS as well for BSNL users. Students can send 'SEBA19 Roll Number' to 57766.

The result packets would be made available to Officer-in-charge for HSLC/AHM Examination prior to result declaration. Pass certificates for the students will also be made available to Officer-in-charges who would distribute the same only after 11:00 am on the day of result declaration.

