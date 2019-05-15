Assam Board HSLC, 10th Result Today

Assam HSLC result 2019 will be released on multiple websites

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) will announce class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam result today. The board had confirmed result date and time in a notice published on its website. Students will be able to check their Assam 10th result from the board's official website at 9:00 am today. Reports also suggest that after releasing the result on the website, the board will also hold a press conference for result announcement.

Assam HSLC Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

Close to 3 lakh students are said to have appeared in the 10th board examination in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC examinations began in February and concluded on March 6 this year.

SEBA has made arrangements so that students would be able to check their Assam 10th result through multiple channels. First and foremost, the result will be available on the following official websites:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

The SEBA HSLC result will also be released on the official mobile app 'SEBA Results 2019'. The results app is available on Google Play Store for download.

SEBA HSLC result can be accessed through SMS as well for BSNL users. Students can send 'SEBA19 Roll Number' to 57766.

Students will be able to collect their pass certificate, marks sheet, and other certificates from the Officer-in-charge for HSLC/AHM Examination after result declaration in the press conference at 11:00 am.

