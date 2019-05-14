Assam HSLC Result 2019 Soon; Everything You Need To Know

Assam HSLC results 2019 will be announced on websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HSLC result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the SEBA 10th results on May 15. The Assam 10th results will be available on mobile app, mobile SMS, and various portals from 9 am on Wednesday. The Assam HSLC results will be announced for more than 3 lakh students tomorrow. The results will be announced on websites like results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. According to an official, the results details will be released in a press conference to be held at 11.00 am tomorrow. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam 2019 was held recently.

SEBA 10th results 2019: List of websites

The results will be available on following websites:

Results.sebaonline.org

Resultsassam.nic.in

Examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

Iresults.net

Yesresult.com

Result.shiksha

Assam.shiksha

Assamonline.in

Assamjobalerts.com

Assamresult.in

Assam 10th results 2019: Mobile app

The SEBA 10th results will also be released on an app - SEBA results 2019. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Assam 10th results 2019: SMS service

BSNL users can SMS to 57766 with the format:

SEBA19 <space> <roll number> (for example, if a candidate's roll numner is 819-025 and number is 0123 then type SEBA19 0250123 and send to 57766.

According to a statement from SEBA, all the officer in charges of the centres of HSLC/AHM examination, 2019 shall have to collect the packets containing results summary of state along with complete SEBA results in CD, marks sheet and pass certificate etc. of the candidates of their respective centre from the Office of the Inspector of Schools concerned on 15/05/2039 at 7 a.m. and the Head of the Institutions will have to collect the same from the officer in-charge of the concerned centre just before 11 a.m.

The packets cannot be opened by the head of the institution before 11 a.m, said the statement.

Candidates intending to get their evaluated answer scripts re-checked or photo-copy of answer scripts will have to apply through the SEBA portal sebaonline.org and click on the link "RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS".

The portal will be activated from May 17 and will remain open till May 31, 2019.

