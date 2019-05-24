Assam HS Result Tomorrow: Where, How To Check

Assam HS result 2019 will be released tomorrow @ resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2019: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce class 12 or Higher Secondary exam result tomorrow. The result will be released approximately for 2,40,000 students. The Assam HS result will be released on the Council's official website and on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Assam. Apart from websites, Assam HS result will also be available on mobile app.

Assam HS Result 2019: Where To Check?

Assam HS result 2019 will be available on the following websites:

ahsec.nic.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on some private result websites such as Indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc.

Assam HS result will also be available on 'Upolobdha' mobile app which is available for download from Google Playstore. It is an android app and is the official app for Assam HS result 2019.

Assam HS Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the HS result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter roll number and any other required detail.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, AHSEC released class HS results on May 31. Last year, 56.04 per cent students passed in the HS Final year examination. Pass percentage among boys was 59 per cent and among girls was 53.23 per cent.

